Monifieth to Edinburgh passengers to change at Dundee when new ScotRail station opens

Passengers in Angus and Dundee have been told to be aware of timetable changes in place from December 15, as Scotrail opens a new station.

The 7.59am Monifeith to Edinburgh service will be replaced by a 7.58am Monifeith to Glasgow Queen Street train.

The service provides Monifeith customers with an additional direct service to Glasgow and Perth. Those travelling to Edinburgh should change at Dundee.

The new Robroyston station opens on Sunday December 15, with the first train stopping at 8.37am en route to Edinburgh Waverley from Glasgow Queen Street.

The station has been just over 15 months in the making and will be Glasgow’s 60th railway station.

The new station has been built upon land that was previously home to a Robroyston Station and a marshalling yard, but this closed more than 50 years ago.