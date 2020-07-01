Monifieth teenagers strike up unlikely friendship with 87-year-old Richard

Two Monifieth youngsters have struck up an unlikely friendship with a local octogenarian after a unique school project.

Su-Rui Liang and Ewan Stewart, both 18, got involved in Monifieth Befrienders at the beginning of their last year at Monifieth High School, and got paired up with 87-year-old Richard Henderson.

And, despite the nearly 70-year age gap the trio have become fast friends and even though they have now both left school they have vowed to keep in touch with him.

Su-Rui, who is due to start studying physical education at Napier University in September, said: “At the start of S6 we were given lots of options to do different activities and Ewan and I saw the befrienders option to visit older people who are lonely, and we both jumped at the chance.

“We had no idea we would become best pals with Richard, it is crazy.

“I was not expecting to get along so well with him – Ewan and I are both very sociable so we knew we would be able to have a laugh with him, but we have been able to talk to him about football and other stuff we have in common.

“It is pretty sad, his wife had dementia and had to move into a care home and then over Christmas she passed away.

“We kept visiting Richard and keeping him company through that and he has also been in and out of hospital as well so we went to visit him in hospital rather than at his house.

“I don’t even think of us as befrienders anymore, I just see Richard as a pal.”

Meanwhile Ewan Stewart, who is about to start maths and financial economics at Dundee University, said: “We started off seeing him once a week through Monifieth Befrienders, but since school has finished we have just continued seeing him.

“At first I thought it would just be something to put on my CV, but it is just like speaking to a pal rather than going to visit an older person.

“We have lots of stuff in common and I’ve found it interesting to learn about what he did for fun when he was younger.

“He often tells us about an older movie he likes and then we get the clips from it up on our phones to watch with him and he is amazed by that.

“We haven’t been able to meet up at his house during the coronavirus lockdown, so we got him set up on Skype.

“We called him and taught him how to do it so we can keep in touch and he found it difficult at first but now he can do it all by himself.

“He can now call his family on Skype as well – they live quite far away and haven’t been able to see him either.”