Monifieth sisters make the effort to clear up local beauty spot during lockdown

Two Monifieth primary school pupils have undertaken a major clear up of a local beauty spot during lockdown.

Now the path running along the Dighty Burn behind their home is looking much tidier thanks to their efforts.

Hannah Jones, 10, and sister Orlaith, 7, regularly go to the burn on the path behind their home.

After lockdown eased, they were able to enjoy the path but were concerned about the amount of rubbish that was gathering in it.

The girls became so fed up with the rubbish lying around that they took it upon themselves to have a general clear up of the area.

Mum Ailsa said: “The girls love to to go to the area which is behind our house and also behind their school, Grange Primary.

“They’ve had a bit of a roller coaster of emotions during lockdown and decided they wanted to do something to help out the local community.

“They decided that a litter pick along the path would be a good way to show their support for the local community.

“They asked me to help out and they eagerly set about collecting as much rubbish as they could from the path.”

The girls enlisted their mum’s help and got her to order litter pickers online.

Ailsa said: “Once these arrived there was no stopping them.

“The girls and I went down to the path one day and began to tidy up. We were there for around an hour and they managed to collect two pretty full bags of rubbish in that time alone.

“I’m really proud of the girls and delighted they have had recognition for what they have done.

“The girls are both so happy to have been able to do something positive and it has also helped them to cope with not being at school or seeing their friends.”

A spokesman for Dighty Connect, the environmental group that looks after the Dighty Burn, said they were very grateful to the girls for their efforts.

He said: “It brilliant to see the girls collecting the rubbish along the path behind Monifieth High.

“They have done a great job. It’s so lovely to see the future generation working hard to conserve all our nature and wildlife.”