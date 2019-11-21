Monifieth residents angry at ‘awful’ Christmas tree, with claims it is ‘Dundee cast-off’

An Angus community has put council bosses on the naughty list after claiming it has been served a shoddy Christmas tree.

And there have even been claims Monifieth has been given a Dundee cast-off after the city was forced to replace its tree.

Monifieth’s tree was put in place yesterday – just in time for the lights switch-on event on Sunday.

However, locals have claimed there is a remarkable similarity between it and the one dumped unceremoniously by Dundee City Council only days earlier.

Sheena Cochrane, chair of Monifieth Community Council, said: “We were eagerly awaiting the arrival of our Christmas tree for Sunday’s big day.

“There had been a bit of a delay in it being put up, so we were delighted to see it brought into town. However, we got a shock when we took a look at it.

“It’s horrible, awful, in fact – and it’s apparently a dead ringer for the one Dundee decided to bin.

“Whether it’s the same tree or not we’re just not having it. It’s grotty. It’s sparse and spindly and completely brown at the top.”

She added: “We immediately contacted Angus Council and asked them to come and take a look at it.

“We want it removed and another, proper tree put in its place.”

Another resident said: “I saw the tree when the council workmen arrived with it.

“I’ve also heard it is the tree rejected by Dundee City Council. I certainly hope it’s not.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “The brown at the top of the tree is actually pine cones.

“The tree is being lowered by four foot as was a bit too tall and that will remove the sparse branches at the foot.

“Now it has been removed from the net, it is giving the branches an opportunity to drop to natural levels as it has been in a net for a considerable amount of time.”

Monifieth Christmas Lights switch-on will take place on Sunday, from 3-5pm, at Reform Street car park.

Dundonians have also slammed the city’s efforts at celebrating the festive season – even with its replacement centrepiece.

The first tree began falling apart within hours of being erected.

But the second tree in City Square has left many baffled, particularly over the bizarre white “spider’s web” decoration that covers it.

Several Tele readers have written in to complain about the underwhelming foliage, claiming neighbouring cities have far superior displays.