Monifieth pair create ‘coronavirus-free’ Facebook page encouraging locals to share ‘jokes and funny stories’

With many finding themselves experiencing an increased sense of anxiety during these difficult times, two women from Monifieth have created a Facebook page banning individuals from speaking about coronavirus.

Melanie Stuart and Leanne Morris set up the group ‘Let’s not talk about the C word’ in an effort to create a space where people can share jokes and funny stories.

Melanie, a 45-year-old IT worker, said that her and Leanne were finding the constant stream of news and conversation about coronavirus “too much”.

“I’m in self-isolation at the moment and there is just so much news about coronavirus that we felt it was important to create a place where that word didn’t have to be mentioned.

“Leanne, who was finding it all too much, came up with the name of the page. And really we’re just wanting to see people post positive things – whatever that might be.

“We’re engaging with people on the posts and trying to keep spirits up.

“At the moment we’ve got over 100 members, but we’re open to it going anywhere.”

A statement on the Facebook page said: “I know some people are trying to use this to give information that might help people but we really want to avoid the subject as much as possible.

“I know it’s taking over our lives so jokes and funny stories that infer to it will be allowed for entertainment (as long as they don’t directly refer to the C word)

“We can still laugh about having the kids at home or loo roll shortages but please don’t post information or calls to action. These will be deleted.”

Anyone looking for some light relief can join the group at this link.