Monifieth man who bit his own wrists and spat blood at police is jailed

A lout has been jailed for spitting blood and wishing death on police officers and their children.

John Simpson, 29, unleashed a torrent of abuse towards officers in the cells at the force’s headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court was told how Simpson, who suffers from mental health issues, also made a racist remark towards an English member of staff.

Prosecutor David Currie, at Dundee Sheriff Court, said Simpson was on constant observation in the cell area after trying to bite the veins of his arms.

Simpson then began to spit blood, biting his mouth repeatedly.

Bit his own wrists

“The accused was placed in handcuffs and a spit hood was applied,” Mr Currie said.

“He continually made comments to officers saying: ‘I hope you and your kids die f****** slowly and painfully, that would be good fun for me to watch.'”

Other abusive remarks Simpson dished out included: “I won’t be happy until you have a bullet in your head lying in front of me.

“I hope someone kills a police officer. They would be my hero.

“Someone should blow up this building, I’d find it funny.”

Custody support officer, Cher-Marie Sherriff, later went to check on Simpson in his cell.

He told her: “I want to know why an English c*** is working here in Scotland.”

Jailed

Simpson, of Milton Street, Monifieth, pled guilty to repeatedly shouting, adopting an aggressive demeanour, spitting blood, making threats to kill and making abusive and derogatory remarks towards police officers.

He also made racially offensive remarks towards Ms Sherriff.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Simpson for 26 weeks.