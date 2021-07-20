Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monifieth man who bit his own wrists and spat blood at police is jailed

By Alan Richardson
July 20, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 5:26 pm
Simpson spat on and threatened officers at the West Bell Street police headquarters

A lout has been jailed for spitting blood and wishing death on police officers and their children.

John Simpson, 29, unleashed a torrent of abuse towards officers in the cells at the force’s headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee.

The city’s sheriff court was told how Simpson, who suffers from mental health issues, also made a racist remark towards an English member of staff.

Prosecutor David Currie, at Dundee Sheriff Court, said Simpson was on constant observation in the cell area after trying to bite the veins of his arms.

Simpson then began to spit blood, biting his mouth repeatedly.

Bit his own wrists

“The accused was placed in handcuffs and a spit hood was applied,” Mr Currie said.

“He continually made comments to officers saying: ‘I hope you and your kids die f****** slowly and painfully, that would be good fun for me to watch.'”

Other abusive remarks Simpson dished out included: “I won’t be happy until you have a bullet in your head lying in front of me.

“I hope someone kills a police officer. They would be my hero.

“Someone should blow up this building, I’d find it funny.”

Custody support officer, Cher-Marie Sherriff, later went to check on Simpson in his cell.

He told her: “I want to know why an English c*** is working here in Scotland.”

Jailed

Simpson, of Milton Street, Monifieth, pled guilty to repeatedly shouting, adopting an aggressive demeanour, spitting blood, making threats to kill and making abusive and derogatory remarks towards police officers.

He also made racially offensive remarks towards Ms Sherriff.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Simpson for 26 weeks.