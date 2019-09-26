Monifieth man walks along Great Wall of China in memory of wife who died from MND

A widower has praised the success of a charity trek along the Great Wall of China after those taking part raised more than £180,000.

Stanley Ure, who is from Monifieth, returned home this week after completing a 10-day walk to raise funds for MND Scotland.

Stanley, who took part in the trip in memory of his late wife, Alison, admitted the challenge proved to be more difficult than he anticipated.

Speaking to the Tele, he said: “The longest day we trekked was for seven and a half hours.

“It was a whole lot harder than you can ever imagine.”

The climate and the terrain were just some of the challenges faced by the group.

“The steps on the wall are quite uneven, some are 3ft tall and others are a lot smaller,” said Stanley.

“The temperature also ranged between 26-30C. We did it though and it was brilliant.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The trek was undertaken by a team of 39, all of whom have loved ones impacted by motor neurone disease.

Stanley added: “Everyone had their own quiet moment of reflection when we were laying down the bricks at the wall. We all know each other’s stories so it was very touching.”

The trek was made all the more poignant when news emerged of former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen’s death from the disease.

Stanley said: “It’s another high-profile person to sadly pass away from MND. It’s really sad for a young man of 43 to die from this.”

The team also got to fit in some sightseeing once the hard work had been completed.

Stanley said: “We managed to get back to Beijing on the Friday and we got to see an acrobat show which was really fun.

“There was also an hour and a half reflexology class which helped all the aches and pains.”

Stanley added: “We didn’t get to see Tiananmen Square or the Forbidden City though, as they were shut for the People’s Republic’s 70th Anniversary celebrations happening on October 1.

“Not seeing those sights just gives us more reasons to visit again though.”

© Supplied

Stanley is now hopeful the fundraising target will be smashed as the donations keep coming in.

He said: “There’s a bit of momentum and we could reach the £200,000 mark which would be marvellous.”