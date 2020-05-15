Monifieth man is halfway to his million steps target

Two weeks into his one million steps challenge and Keir Malloch is more than halfway there.

Keir, 32, from Monifieth started his challenge to raise funds for the NHS on the first day of May and, 14 days in, he has completed just over 500,000 steps of his target.

He has also smashed his fundraising target of £300 and to date has raised an amazing £4,044.

Keir said: “This has been a tough week with blisters and a calf injury over the weekend.

“I felt like I’d hit a wall on Monday but have got out the other end and feel good again.

“I’ll just keep on going. I’m ahead of target so everything is still on the right track.”

If Keir is successful he will have walked a total of 850km, or just over 500 miles.

People can donate to Keir’s challenge by searching for ‘Keir’s 1 Million Step Challenge’ on JustGiving.