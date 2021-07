Opinions are being sought on a bid to build up to 50 homes on the edge of Monifieth.

Construction firm Taylor Wimpey is holding an online consultation for their application to develop land north of Victoria Street, near to the A92.

The company’s almost-completed Victoria Grange estate is near the proposed site.

Affordable homes

The 40 to 50 properties at Victoria Street will be a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, of which 25% will be affordable.