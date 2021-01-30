An Angus football club is aiming to bring the beautiful game to more locals this year after receiving nearly £100,000 in National Lottery funding.

Monifieth Athletic Football Club has had reason to celebrate during a challenging time for all across the local sports community due to the impact of Covid-19.

The club – which is home to around 300 players of all ages and abilities – revealed ambitious plans in late 2016 to have an all-weather pitch at their Riverview set-up.

Thanks to lottery funding of £98,000 via Sport Scotland’s Sport Facilities fund, that dream has become a more “deliverable” reality in the coming months, said vice-chairman, Andy Adam.

Fundraising from club members and the local community had already helped to raise over £20,000 and £80,000 was secured from the Angus Council Town Regeneration Fund.

Andy said: “We’ve raised internally over £20,000 which is no mean feat over the three years, alongside expenses for the club.

“The public voted in the Angus community regeneration fund for a total of that cash to go towards the all weather pitch so that people had a facility on their doorstep.

“Certainly that funding from Sport Scotland has made that dream more deliverable in the not too distant future.”

With new facilities just on the horizon the club is now looking for businesses and community members to help them reach the final total.

Andy added: “We need to raise £280,000 in total, we are almost there.

“We are now looking for companies and community members to come on board to be a part of the fixtures and fitting of the new 3G set-up.

“I totally understand this has been a challenging period for businesses and families. We are offering businesses who wish to support us an opportunity to get one of the hoardings around the pitch.

“Those hoardings will be there indefinitely to show they’ve supported us to get this project over the line.

“We are also offering a ‘buy a brick’ on our printed brick wall at a cost of £100 which will have the person’s name on which will be there for ever more at the entrance to the 3G pitch.”

© David Young

It is hoped with the final pieces of the jigsaw coming together the facility could be open by the summer/autumn period of this year.

He added: “I know it has been such a challenging time for everyone but the reality that this project is being delivered has given everyone a tremendous boost.

“That’s certainly the timescales we are looking at. We could have this achieved and have the facilities up and running by the summer or autumn time frame.

“Having this 3G facility has also given an opportunity to offer more training sessions for those with additional support needs and having that all weather pitch would help us deliver on associated projects.”

Anyone wishing to donate should contact the Monifieth Athletic Football Club Facebook page.