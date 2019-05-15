Monifieth folk left frustrated at lack of play park progress

Residents in Monifieth have been left frustrated over the length of time Angus Council has taken to install play equipment at Ashludie Park.

Work started on the park more than a year ago but it remains screened off and inaccessible.

A spokesman for Angus Council said the authority shared residents’ frustrations over the length of time the work is taking.

“This is due to circumstances beyond our control,” he said.

“We have received all the parts for the new equipment now and look forward to seeing the play area open in the next few weeks.”