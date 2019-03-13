Monifieth driver told she faces prison after flouting ban for fifth time and stealing TV

A banned driver who flouted her disqualification for the fifth time has been warned she faces a jail term.

Susan McGrandle, of Milton Park, Monifieth, repeatedly drove on various roads while she was banned, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

She also stole a haul of goods, including a television, alcohol, pet food and confectionery from Asda on Derwent Avenue on October 7 last year.

McGrandle, 32, pleaded guilty from custody to driving while disqualified on Derwent Avenue on the same date, as well as driving without a valid policy of insurance.

She also admitted that shecommitted the same two offences on January 30 and again drove while disqualified and without insurance on Broughty Ferry Road on Thursday.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said McGrandle had apologised to police on each of the occasions she was stopped and accepted that she has now put herself in a “difficult position”.

Ms Jethwa said McGrandle is currently on a drug reduction programme, having struggled with substance misuse.

Before deferring sentence for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment, Sheriff George Way said McGrandle had to expect a prison sentence.

He said: “This is her fifth driving while disqualified.

“I cannot see how she can possibly expect to avoid a custodial sentence.”