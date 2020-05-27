Monifieth couple find crafty way to keep kids entertained and teach them new skills

Monifieth crafts company Made at 94 has been helping kids in the area to learn new skills with its free shoelace challenge.

Kevin Matthew, who runs the business alongside wife Sam, is a proud dad-of-three and when lockdown started he decided it was time to teach his kids to tie their laces.

With the design and wood skills he has from his company, Kevin made up a wooden shoe template which he has now distributed to parents locally and across the country to help other children.

Kevin said: “Our idea was to give parents something different and educational to do for free with their kids to break up the day.

“As a family business we wanted to help people in a way that was possible for us to do.

“We have three kids, Eddison who is seven, five-year-old Remi and Minnie who is three.

“We decided to film our kids and get them involved first.

“We then decided to make the templates and deliver them locally for free – completely contactless – or post them to customers with a small charge for shipping.

“We decided to make it a fun activity.

“The kids firstly decorate the shoe template which can be kept as a memory of this period.

“Then they practice tying their laces every day using a Youtube clip to help motivate them.

“We have provided more than 100 already and have now made them available on our website so anybody can grab one.”

Anyone wanting more information should visit madeat94.com.