Monifieth Christmas light switch-on moves online

Plans have been revealed to hold the switch-on of Monifieth’s Christmas lights online this year.

After the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, Monifieth Community Council has announced it intends to hold the event live on its Facebook page on Sunday November 29 at 4.30pm.

Various acts will also perform on Facebook Live in the days leading up to the big event.

The community council said: “We understand there might be some disappointment that we won’t be able to hold our usual switch-on ceremony.

“However, with your help and the strength of community spirit, we can make this ceremony one to remember for all the right reasons.”

Funds left over will be divided up among local causes in Monifieth and a crowdfunding page will be set up.

The group will meet to discuss a shortlist of community groups.