VIDEO: Firefighters called to blaze at Monifieth chip shop By Lindsey Hamilton August 6, 2021, 8:59 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 10:02 pm Firefighters were called to a blaze at a Monifieth chip shop on Friday night. The fire broke out at the Monifish shop in Reform Street just after 8.30pm. Monifish fire Staff were safely evacuated from the premises before emergency services arrived. No casualties It is understood there were no casualties. Three appliances attended the fire – one from the Kingsway and two from Balmossie.