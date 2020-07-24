Monifieth caterpillar inspires family almost 5,000 miles away in Houston

A crafty project started in Monifieth in the height of lockdown has inspired a family almost 5,000 miles away to recreate its success.

The town’s lockdown caterpillar was started in May by resident Joanne Lindsay and her two daughters, Megan and Olivia.

And now it has gone international, with a family in Texas inspired to start their very own caterpillar after seeing the Monifieth project online.

Lyn McWilliam, originally from Monifieth, said her 12-year-old daughter, Nicole, is the brains behind the Texan caterpillar.

© Supplied

She said: “We saw the caterpillar on the Our Monifieth Facebook site and my youngest daughter, Nicole, thought it was a great thing to do to bring the community together, so she suggested we do it over here.

“Myself, my husband Ian, and my girls, Alex and Nicole, are all from Monifieth. We moved here for my husband’s job back in 2012. Monifieth is still our home and always will be.

“We usually travel home each year but haven’t been able to this year so we thought we would try and bring a little bit of Monifieth to us if we couldn’t get there.

“We only posted on our community Facebook page about the caterpillar on Sunday so we are hoping this week people will bring stones and leave them. Everyone seemed really excited about it.

“Things are getting worse here in Texas with Covid-19, so Nicole thought it may be a good thing to do to help give kids something to do.”

The Monifieth construction was a huge hit and reached almost 2,000 stones.

Sadly, however, the caterpillar was vandalised and hundreds of the stones vanished overnight last month – although Joanne and numerous volunteers managed to recover most of them.

Joanne said when she saw the post about the Houston caterpillar she was gobsmacked.

She said: “I absolutely couldn’t believe it. I’ve not had a chance to tell the girls yet. They will be absolutely delighted.

© Supplied

“The fact that it’s been started all the way over in Texas, it’s just amazing.

“We didn’t ever imagine it would have the impact that it did and never thought it would lead to another one being created so far away.”

Joanne has contacted Lyn to praise the family’s efforts and wish them luck.

Meanwhile, there are plans for the Monifieth caterpillar to be made permanent.

“It is very sad that it can’t go where it originally started, you got so used to it being there. The path just looks a bit bare without it,” Joanne said.

“Hopefully it will be able to go somewhere where it is away from vandalism but people can still enjoy it.”