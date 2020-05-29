Monifieth caterpillar grows arms and legs as it passes 1000 stones

A lockdown caterpillar in Monifieth has reached more than 1,000 stones in less than two weeks.

Joanne Lindsay, along with her daughters Megan, 11, and Olivia, six, started the caterpillar near Grange Road 11 days ago.

The idea has been a huge hit with the local community and has reached an incredible 1,030 stones.

The idea came about after the family saw something similar online and decided to replicate it in their local community.

Joanne said: “We started it off with about eight or nine stones. Never in a million years did we think it would reach 1,000 stones.

“The creativity that some people have put into the stones is amazing. Some of them are so beautiful.

“It’s amazing. We go out before bed and the girls count the stones.

“It’s heartwarming when you see everyone walking past looking at the stones and taking a picture. It’s a real nice community spirit.”

After posting a picture of the 1,000th stone online Joanne discovered it was painted by a child from the same school as Megan and Olivia.

The girls joked they were hoping the caterpillar would reach as far as McDonald’s in Ethiebeaton Park almost a mile away.