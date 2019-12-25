Monifieth campaigner ‘stunned’ by ‘People of the Year’ honour

Angus children’s campaigner, Beth Morrison has been named by The Times Education Supplement (TES) as one of their “People of the year”.

Beth from Monifieth, is one of only 10 people named in the list along with such names as Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg.

Beth said she was “stunned” at the honour.

She said: “For so long I felt as if education wasn’t at all behind me. So this is amazing.”

Beth has been given the accolade for her work campaigning against the use of restraint on children in schools.

Her efforts paid off last week after it was announced human rights guidance on restraint and seclusion in schools is to be published in a bid to protect some of Scotland’s most vulnerable children.

Beth is the mother of a disabled child and has spent many years campaigning for children’s rights.