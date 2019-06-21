Monifieth Athletic hosting football festival this weekend

Monifieth Athletic is holding a football festival at the town’s Riverview pitches tomorrow.

Andy Adams of the club said: “The festival is being held between 9am and noon and is for children aged five to nine.

“There will be about 250 kids taking part from six or seven local clubs.”

In the afternoon there will be a smaller festival for disabled children, aged between nine and 11.

“This will be for children with additional needs and there will be four teams taking part in that,” he said.

Andy said that the event was being run in conjunction with Angus Live.

“There will be hundreds of kids taking part and hopefully loads of spectators will come along.

“There’s going to be a real buzz about the place and we’re hoping for a really great day out for everyone participating.”

Andy said: “There will be teams from all over Angus and Dundee coming along.”