Monday court round-up — Painkiller pain and police exposure

The first daily court round-up of the week.

‘I just want to sleep’

A Perth driver has been banned from the road after taking heavy painkillers that made him sleepy at the wheel.

Andrew McLean was pulled over by police in the city’s Florence Place, after they became concerned about his “erratic” driving.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he was so tired he was unable to answer the officers’ questions.

“They thought that the accused was under the influence of drugs,” fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said.

McLean told officers: “I just want to sleep.”

The 35-year-old, of Pomarium Street, admitting driving on December 19, 2020, while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was fined £640 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Exposed himself to police

Reports have been ordered for a man who admitted exposing himself to police officers.

John Jackson also repeatedly threatened officers with violence during the incident in Dundee on March 14.

Jackson admitted directing inappropriate sexual remarks towards three police officers on North George Street, where he lives.

The 44-year-old exposed himself in a sexual manner towards two police officers at the force’s headquarters on West Bell Street.

Jackson repeatedly shouted and swore at officers as well as repeatedly threatening them and their families with violence.

Guilty pleas were tendered on Jackson’s behalf in his absence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared.

Jackson was made subject to the sex offender’s register on an interim basis meantime.

Broken jaw horror

Read here how domestic abuser Jay Taylor left his then-girlfriend with “horrendous consequences” after breaking her jaw with a single punch. The Forfar 21-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Farm crime spree petition

A teenager accused of stealing generators, a quad bike and eggs from farms has been remanded in custody.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly targeted four different farms in Angus on June 7.

It is alleged the teen broke into a shed at Bractullo Farm, Letham, and stole generators before making off with power tools from an outbuilding at Kingston Farm, Kingsmuir.

Prosecutors allege the teenager stole eggs and money from an outbuilding at Craignathro Farm, Forfar.

A Honda quad bike was allegedly stolen from an outbuilding at Denfield Farm, Monikie.

The youngster made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case on petition for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

Baseball bat attack

Former Dundee FC player John Carlin was in the dock after admitting trying to attack his neighbour with a baseball bat. He will be sentenced in August.

Booze thief

A serial shoplifter has been banned from five Perth supermarkets after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of booze.

Liam Pringle made off with alcohol and meat during a spate of thefts in March 2019 and February 2020.

The 33-year-old struck at Tesco branches in South Street and Crieff Road, Asda on Dunkeld Road and Co-op stores in Tulloch Road and Argyll Road.

Perth Sheriff Court heard more than £340 worth of goods, mostly drink, was stolen and nothing was recovered.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client had taken steps to address long-standing substance misuse issues and is now drug free.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence until July 21 and ordered Pringle, of Appin Terrace, Perth, not to go into the shops.

