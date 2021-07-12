Monday court round-up — Husky and thirsty

The start of the week means a Monday court round-up.

Husky crime

Sentence has been deferred on a woman who breached a seven-year dog ban after being caught with a husky.

Sharon Lindsay, 48, was disqualified in November 2013 from keeping any dog after being convicted of allowing a Japanese akita to bite three people, including a child.

The dog was destroyed following an order at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lindsay, who was placed on an electronic tag for that offence, has admitted breaching the order by having a husky at an address on Dunholm Road, Dundee, on September 16 2020.

A guilty plea was tendered on her behalf by solicitor Anika Jethwa.

Sheriff James MacDonald deferred sentence until August for her to appear personally.

‘Model prisoner’?

Guy Weston, jailed for a five-day crime spree across Dundee, has been given further time behind bars for assaulting a prison officer in Perth. The serial criminal was described by his solicitor as both a “regular lodger” at the prison and a “model prisoner”.

Police assault claim

A woman allegedly spat on a police officer’s face and brandished a metal pole during a disturbance at her Dundee home.

Hayley Marshall is also accused of throwing “tins of liquid” from the roof of the property on Stirling Street during the early hours of Sunday.

Marshall is accused of repeatedly kicking PC Mark Reid on the body and spitting on his face.

It is alleged the 35-year-old repeatedly shouted and swore, struggled with police officers and brandished a metal pole.

Court papers allege Marshall culpably and recklessly threw tins of liquid from the roof towards the footpath and the car park below.

Marshall made no plea when she appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff James MacDonald continued the case on petition for further examination and released Marshall on bail.

Thirsty thief

Thirsty thief Johnathan Watling was jailed after a series of crimes across Kirkcaldy. Watling’s crimewave, in petrol stations and shops often involved racial abuse and ended with him stealing a cup of coffee.

Prison nurse cleared

A jail nurse has been cleared of charges alleging he sexually assaulted two males at HMP Perth.

Mumtaz Hussain, of Mayfield Grove in Dundee has been suspended from his role as a charge nurse at the Edinburgh Road prison for more than two years.

He faced allegations he felt the buttocks of two men on February 23, 2019.

49-year-old NHS Tayside employee Hussain, who has worked at Perth Prison since 2004, was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a man by touching his bottom.

He was also cleared of a second charge of sexually assaulting a different man by repeatedly touching his bottom on various occasions between February 18 and March 1, 2019.

Hussain told his trial the allegations had a significant impact on his life.

He said: “It’s made me feel anxious and upset.

“I can’t believe it’s happened.

“It’s come to a stage where I’m losing my skills.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie found him not guilty.

‘Research’ pervert

Paedophile Logan Chapman has been placed under supervision for three years. The 22-year-old from Cowdenbeath claimed he had been researching other online perverts to help catch them from a bedroom in his parents’ home, where he amassed a stash of child abuse material.

In case you missed it…

Friday round-up — How not to go supermarket shopping

Thursday round-up – Objection! and postie ban

Wednesday round-up — Man denies putting his junk in a bin

Tuesday round-up — Fire, fraud and taxi indecency