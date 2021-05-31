Monday court round-up – Going wild in the aisles and a Facebook fall-out

Crime doesn’t stop for a bank holiday…

Wild in the aisles

A woman has been locked up for attacking a Tesco employee after she was caught stealing cosmetics.

Lisa Ramsay also struggled with four police officers sent to arrest her at the Kingsway supermarket on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has now been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ramsay pled guilty to stealing cosmetics before assaulting staff member Stuart Scotland.

He had liquid thrown over him by Ramsay, who tried to kick him on the head and tried to strike him on the body with her elbow.

She also admitted using her nails to apply pressure.

Previous offender Ramsay, of Dunmore Street, Dundee, later struggled violently with four police officers.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said: “She has been self-medicating with Valium and the taking of Valium on this particular occasion is what has brought upon this behaviour.

“She is somebody with real and pressing difficulties in her life.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentence on Ramsay until later this week for the case to call alongside other matters.

She was remanded in custody meantime.

Facebook fall-out

A Glenrothes woman punched her half-sister in the head over a Facebook post.

48-year-old Miriam Barowicz admitted to assaulting Ruth Gray in the street before pushing her to the ground.

Barowicz, of Canmore Road in Glenrothes, attacked her family member in the middle of the day in the town’s South Parks Road on March 16.

While walking in the street, Barowicz spotted Ms Gray walking her dog and lunged into a vicious attack.

She was ultimately disturbed when a pair of passers-by shouted at her to stop.

Days later, Barowicz was interviewed at Kirkcaldy police station and admitted to the attack.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, she pled guilty to striking Ms Gray with her fist and pushing her, causing her to fall over.

Her defence solicitor explained that a social media post published by Ms Gray “seems to have touched a nerve.”

The conviction was Barowicz’s first since getting in trouble in the Hamilton area in 2008.

Sheriff Kenneth Anderson instructed her to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work over the next year.

Alleged theft

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of stealing food, cash and boilers.

John Stewart is also charged with stealing boilers from a travellers site.

The 26-year-old allegedly broke into amenity buildings at two plots within the Dundee City Council-owned Balmuir Wood travellers site in Tealing on March 8 to steal a quantity of water boilers.

On Saturday, Stewart allegedly stole a box containing cash and food from East Scryne Cottages, Carnoustie.

Stewart, of Teviotdale Avenue, Dundee, pled not guilty when he appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fixed a trial for December at Forfar Sheriff Court and released Stewart on bail.

Prison drug supply

Reports have been ordered for a man who tried to flood HMP Perth with etizolam.

Scott Cameron pled guilty to attempting to be concerned in the supply of the Class C drug at the prison between May 14-16 2020.

The 29-year-old admitted the offence when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Cameron, of Aird Crescent, Kirkhill, Inverness, had sentence deferred for a social work report to be prepared.

The case will next call at Perth Sheriff Court in July. Cameron was released on bail.

Also…

A parrot-loving pensioner threatened to take an axe to his neighbour over concerns engine fumes from a classic car could harm his birds.

James Craig, 66, erupted just three weeks after his new neighbours moved in to his street.

A Dundee thug jailed for trying to murder his ex-partner has had his prison sentence extended for a frenzied assault on a fellow inmate.

Dennis Cox, who has more than 40 convictions, attacked Charles Anderson in a stairwell at HMP Perth in April last year.

In case you missed it…

Friday round-up — Police told to take a hike and lockdown boredom

Thursday round-up — £4 robbery and driving shunt

Wednesday round-up — Scotland ban and cannabis console

Tuesday round-up — Car spin and fraud claims