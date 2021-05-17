Monday court round-up — ‘Flasher’ and false nails

The first court round-up of the week from Tayside and Fife.

Flasher claim

A man has appeared in court accused of exposing himself to women in a Perthshire village.

Ionel Sara-Lates allegedly struck at locations in Luncarty on May 11 and 15.

The 34-year-old, from Spittalfield, made no plea during a brief private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court. He was released on bail.

Boozy Cow

Two men have admitted carrying out an attack in a Dundee restaurant.

James McRae, 39, of Balgavies Avenue, and 33-year-old Troy McRae, of Dunarn Street, Newtyle, assaulted Scott Lawrence at The Boozy Cow, Roseangle, on August 24 2019.

Both men admitted repeatedly punching Mr Lawrence on the head and body to his injury.

Neither man was present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court but guilty pleas were tendered on their behalf by solicitor.

Sheriff Ian Anderson deferred sentence until June for reports to be prepared.

Care home assault charge

James Campbell, 63, has denied assaulting a 92-year-old resident in a Dundee care home.

He is accused by striking him on the head to his injury at Benvie Care Home on Benvie Road on June 30 last year.

Campbell, of Kingsway East, was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A plea of not guilty was tendered on his behalf and trial was fixed for August.

False nails

A Crieff man has denied attacking his former partner and pulling off her artificial nails.

Alistair McDonald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, accused of assaulting Shannon Beattie at a property in Cromlix Road, Perth, on Saturday.

It is alleged the 25-year-old poured water on her body, punched her on the head and seized hold of her hand, removing her artificial nails to her injury.

McDonald faces further allegations he damaged a mobile phone by throwing it to the ground and behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm.

McDonald, of Grampian Court Road, pled not guilty. He was released on bail, with a trial set for August 10.

Remanded

Leigh Stevens, 27, and Scott Henderson, 36, accused of breaking into a property on Balunie Drive, Dundee, have been remanded pending trial.

Both Stevens, of Balunie Drive, and Henderson, of Kirk Street, are alleged to have broken into a woman’s home with the intent of stealing on May 15.

Prosecutors also allege Stevens spat at police officers after shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards them.

The pair made no plea when they appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

Stevens and Henderson were remanded in custody by Sheriff George Way after their case was continued for further examination.

Also…

A notorious Tayside paedophile who changed his name to hide his past and start a new relationship has been freed to be of good behaviour. Builder Steven Perrie has been convicted three times for having child abuse material and has now breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Dundee drug dealer Neil Doyle, who claims he turned to crime to held fund a friend’s headstone, has been jailed for nearly four years.

A vehicle recovery driver was convicted after trial of causing a horrific crash on the A9 south of Perth. Lorry driver Andrew Swan told the trial of James McFarlane he risked his own life to save others as he ploughed into Swan’s truck on the notorious dual carriageway.

In case you missed it…

Friday round-up – Broken arms and ‘Whar’s the bricks?’

Thursday round-up – Paedophile engineer and Angus ‘abduction’

Wednesday round-up — Petrol stations, forks and stun guns

Tuesday round-up – Hotel rant and text terror