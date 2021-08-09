Monday court round-up — Dog killer and benefits cheat

A new week and a new batch of cases in the region’s sheriff courts.

Dog killer sentence deferred

A man who drowned his pet golden retriever and sent a photo of the dead dog to his ex-partner had sentence deferred to next month.

Allan Petrie had been warned a custodial sentence was a possibility when a sheriff previously deferred sentence for a veterinary report on the dog’s health before it was killed.

Investigators were forced to dig up the body of the dog, called Jack, and a post mortem showed, in addition to aspirating water, the golden retriever had suffered a blunt force trauma.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court had earlier heard Petrie believed the dog was in poor health and had phoned a vet around a week before killing it.

Petrie admitted killing the dog at his home in Leven’s White Avenue between November 8 and 17 last year by submerging it in water.

The 47-year-old further admitted sending an obscene message to his ex-partner Karen Howarth – an image of Jack drowned in a bath – on November 9.

In the picture, blood can be seen coming from the dogs muzzle area.

Curfew for benefits cheat

A pregnant benefit cheat has been spared unpaid work after swindling more than £3,000 from DWP.

Chelsea Farrell of Westwood Avenue in Kirkcaldy is due to give birth in four months so was handed a Restriction of Liberty Order .

Between May and August 2017, Farrell failed to provide the government agency with notification of a change of circumstances, meaning she obtained £1,180.04 in benefits to which she was not entitled.

On October 27 the same year, Farrell admitted acting with a view to obtaining more benefit from DWP.

She provided officers with a false statement that her now-husband no longer lived at the property when she was applying for income support.

The 23-year-old was awarded £2,000 more than her household was entitled to as a result.

Sheriff Alison McKay hit first offender Farrell with a three month curfew spanning from 7pm to 7am.

Pervert former teacher

Dundee former head teacher Stephen Lavery faces prison after admitting abusing two boys in city schools. The 70-year-old, who also worked as a football scout, pled guilty to the charges on the day he was due to go on trial. Read the full story here.

Neighbour dispute turns violent

A Leven thug attacked his neighbour after she accused him of dumping rubbish in her garden.

Steven Bell was handed a structured deferred sentence after admitting injuring his neighbour in a violent outburst.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Depute Fiscal Mat Piskorz said the neighbours had been having disputes for around four years.

“At approximately 5pm, the complainer was at home when she heard what she believed to be water striking her window.

“She noticed the accused throwing rubbish from the top window into her garden.”

She confronted Bell, of Jean Redoayh Wynd and the 39-year-old pushed her on the back, causing her to the floor.

She rolled onto her back and put her legs up to prevent any further attacks but was struck repeatedly on the head by Bell.

She was left with grazing to the left of her forehead and a bloodied nose but did not seek medical attention.

Defence solicitor David Ritchie described the attack while Ms Giles was on the floor as being “a couple of slaps.”

Sheriff Alison McKay said his offence was at the “threshold” of custody.

Seizure after punch

A party-goer who punched a woman to the ground at a house music event in Brechin has been handed unpaid work.

Jordan Henderson, 26, admitted assaulting the woman on Montrose Street on February 23 2019 by punching her on the head, knocking her to the ground.

Forfar Sheriff Court Henderson’s victim had a seizure after sustaining the blow and was left with a bump on her head and jaw pain.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael noted the time which had lapsed since the incident without any reoffending and spared Henderson custody.

The Sheriff said: “If this came before court shortly after this offence, you probably would have been jailed.

“There has been little or nothing since that. In shortness, you’ve grown up a bit.”

The Sheriff placed Henderson, of Castle Street, Montrose under supervision for a year and ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Stab attack claim

A woman accused of stabbing a man at her Anstruther home has been remanded in custody.

Laura Brearley allegedly attacked Alan White on the town’s Haddfoot Wynd on August 6.

The 35-year-old made no plea in connection with the allegation at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Brearley faces a single allegation of repeatedly stabbing Mr White on the leg to his severe injury.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued Brearley’s case on petition for further examination.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

