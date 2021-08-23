Monday court round-up — Dexy’s, drunks and dogs

A new week, a new batch of criminals.

Dexy’s midnight raider

A man has admitted trying to prise open the doors at a Dundee bar in an attempt to steal from it.

Pawel Glusniewski appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and pled guilty to the September 7 attempted break-in at Dexy’s Bar on Arbroath Road.

The 39-year-old, of Foundry Lane in Dundee, tried to force the doors open.

He spent the weekend in the cells after being caught breaching a court-ordered curfew.

Having been told to stay at home between 7pm and 7am, he was caught at B&M on Milton of Craigie Road.

He admitted both the attempted break-in and the breach.

His defence solicitor Jim Laverty said: “Mr Glusniewski is not someone who has a record which would place him at the cusp of custody.

“He is someone who has sought and is receiving assistance for a past drug addiction.

“It is a difficulty which explains his involvement in charge one (attempted break-in).”

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane said: “The offence in charge one goes back almost a year but it is a serious matter.

“Any further offending and you will almost certainly end up in prison.”

The Sheriff deferred sentence until September 21 and released Glusniewski on bail.

Medical researcher murderer

Fife medical research graduate Sandeep Patel has been handed a life sentence for murdering 97-year-old Annie Temple in her Kinglassie home. The doctor’s son had done odd jobs for the pensioner and began stealing from her to feed his chronic gambling habit, murdering her when she began to suspect him. Read the full story here.

Police attack claim

A 30-year-old man accused of attacking police officers in Arbroath has been remanded in custody.

Gary McPherson allegedly punched PC Cameron Scott on the body causing him to fall on a sofa at an address on Leonard Street, Arbroath, on Thursday.

McPherson, of Lochend Road, Carnoustie, is also alleged to have struggled violently with PCs Scott, Callum Moodie and Sean Hutton as well as flailing and tensing his arms.

He made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court and no motion for bail was made.

Sheriff John Rafferty remanded McPherson in custody after continuing the case for further examination.

Drunken (would-be) sailors

A trio of drunken Rangers fans caused havoc at a Perthshire country estate when they tried to take boats and then fled from police, who hunted them along the banks of the River Isla. Lee Kennedy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court for his part in the 2019 episode.

Dog kick charge

A Perth man will stand trial next year, accused of kicking a dog and making racist remarks at a Blairgowrie takeaway.

It is alleged Dwayne Dow behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at four locations in the Perthshire town on May 31, last year.

He is accused of shouting, swearing, repeatedly uttering threats of violence and kicking a dog.

It is further alleged the 26-year-old banged on a window and threw a punch at a member of the public.

Prosecutors allege, on the same date, Dow acted in a racially aggravated manner at Azzad Takeaway in the town’s Leslie Street.

He is accused of repeatedly uttering racial remarks towards Nassar Jabbar.

Dow, of Marshall’s Buildings, Perth, is also accused of having a knife in Blairgowrie’s Wellmeadow.

He faces a fourth charge of assaulting Gary Dobin and repeatedly attempting to punch him on the head and body.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton tendered pleas of not guilty to all charges.

A trial was set for March 1.

