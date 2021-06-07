A busy start to the week in Tayside’s courts.

City centre chainsaw

A man has been accused of drunkenly trying to start a chainsaw in Dundee city centre.

Robert Cartmill allegedly conducted himself in a disorderly manner on West Marketgait on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody after making no plea in relation to the allegation at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Cartmill is accused of being intoxicated while possessing the chainsaw without it having any guard or protection.

It is alleged the 43-year-old repeatedly tried to start the chainsaw to the “fear and alarm” others.

Cartmill allegedly committed a breach of the peace and breached bail as a result.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case for further examination.

Perth centre attack

A Perth woman pled guilty to carrying out an assault at a city centre property and acting in a threatening manner.

Mari Scally, of Kinnoull Street, assaulted a woman at a flat on King Edward Street on August 20 2019.

The 47-year-old admitted to seizing her victim, shaking her, pushing her over and grabbing her.

Scally’s victim was left injured.

On the same day at the same place, Scally also acted in a threatening or abusive manner “likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm”.

She admitted to acting in an aggressive manner, repeatedly shouting and swearing and striking a door at the flat.

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentencing until July 14, for reports.

Blairgowrie shop assaults

A Blairgowrie thug has admitted to leaving two women injured after battering them in a Rattray convenience store.

49-year-old William Bannigan admitted to launching a flurry of punches at the women at the Scotmid Co-op store on Hatton Road on June 30 2020.

Bannigan, of Hatton Place, pled guilty to assaulting one of his victims inside the shop, repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

He also admitted attacking the other in the same shop on the same day, seizing her by the hair and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

Both women sustained injuries from the brutal attacks.

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentencing until July 14 to allow reports to be prepared.

Stab claim

A woman has appeared in court accused of repeatedly stabbing a man in a Dundee flat.

Claire Lizanec, of Orleans Place, allegedly endangered Rhys Campbell’s life after attacking him at an address on Balunie Street on June 3.

Lizanec allegedly struck Mr Campbell repeatedly on the hand and body with a knife, to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

The 40-year-old was allegedly found in possession of a knife on the same date.

Lizanec made no plea when she appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael released Lizanec on bail after continuing the case on petition for further examination.

Also…

A murder trial at the High Court in Glasgow was halted to allow the accused to be given a test for Covid-19. Sandeep Patel is accused of attacking and killing 97-year-old Annie Temple at her Kinglassie home in October 2019.

Lawyers acting for former Dundee University rector Craig Murray have urged judges to allow him to appeal to the Supreme Court against a prison sentence or breaching confidentiality rules around the Alex Salmond trial.

Perth councillor Audrey Coates has been suspended from the Conservative party at local and national level pending the outcome of drink driving charges levelled against her at the sheriff court.

In case you missed it…

Friday round-up — Meat thief coffee assault and kebab shop rammy

Thursday round-up — The £250 slap and a grim plastic bag proposal

Wednesday round-up — Doctor assaulted and ‘petrol bomb threat’

Tuesday round-up — Firearm charge and obscene images