The cases from Tayside you won’t find anywhere else today…

Parcel pincher

A brazen thief has admitted stealing her neighbour’s parcel containing a £300 smart watch.

Gillian Thomson kept the Samsung Galaxy watch for herself after it was delivered to her home on Shepherds Loan, Dundee.

Thomson has now been ordered to appear personally at Dundee Sheriff Court after she pled guilty by letter.

Fiscal depute Michelle Mooney revealed how Thomson denied that she had ever received the parcel.

She said: “The accused neighbour ordered the package, which was delivered to the accused.

“The neighbour tried to retrieve the package from the accused and the accused denied receiving it. The neighbour reported the matter to the police.”

Officers later traced the delivery driver who pointed out Thomson, 47, as the person who received the package.

Thomson pled guilty to stealing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active on October 28r.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane deferred sentence until May.

Taxi driver attack claim

A man has been accused of endangering the life of a taxi driver after attacking him.

James Keith, of Tofthill Place, Dundee, allegedly assaulted Ozren Ljevar on Yeaman’s Lane on April 17.

It is alleged Keith repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Ljevar on the head and body, causing him to fall to the ground.

Prosecutors allege this caused him to suffer severe injury and was to the danger of his life.

Keith, 37, made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case on petition for further examination and released Keith on bail.

‘Pencil-point robbery’

A woman was allegedly robbed after being attacked with a pencil in Dundee.

Prosecutors allege Kimberley Edwards and Leigh McCallum were responsible for carrying out the attack on Dundonald Street on April 25.

The pair were remanded in custody after making no plea in connection with the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged Edwards, 38, and McCallum, 41, assaulted the woman by grabbing her hair, banging her head against a wall and dragging her along the ground by the hair.

They allegedly pinned the woman down, threatened to stab her and repeatedly struck her on the neck with a pencil.

The woman was allegedly punched on the body repeatedly to her severe injury.

Thereafter, she was allegedly robbed of a set of keys, a mobile phone, a Post Office card and £100 in cash.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case on petition for further examination before remanding Edwards, of Dundonald Street, and McCallum, of Lilybank Terrace, in custody.

Also…

After a three-day trial, Dundee 22-year-old Coral Chambers was convicted of causing harm to a young child by burning him with an iron.

Carnoustie man Thomas Scott, who had “delusions of home invasion” was jailed for five years for possession of stun guns.