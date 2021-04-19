Monday court round-up — A McThief and rig-jackers

You missed today’s court action? Catch up here.

McThief

A Perth man walked into a locked down McDonald’s restaurant and helped himself to fries.

Sammy Townsley admitted the theft from the fast food giant’s outlet in Dunkeld Road.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 29-year-old, of Newhouse Road, also stole DVDs and Blu-Ray discs from the city’s Morrisons supermarket.

He was handed a five month restriction of liberty order.

Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said Townsley had gone to McDonald’s at about 9pm on March 11.

“Due to coronavirus restrictions, members of the public were not allowed inside the restaurant.

“The accused entered and approached the counter. A member of staff asked him to leave.

“Mr Townsley then went behind the counter and picked up a bag of freshly cut French fries before running from the restaurant.”

Solicitor David Holmes said: “His mental state at the time was such that he would not have known what was going on.

“He tells me he has been baptised by a religious organisation he has been involved with recently.”

OAP saw blade assault charge

A 90-year-old man has been accused of using a saw blade to attack a woman in Broughty Ferry.

John Brackenridge allegedly assaulted Fiona Smith on Castle Street on March 16 2020.

It is alleged the pensioner, of Carseview Terrace, Forfar, placed the blade of a saw on the woman’s hand and wrist as well as forcefully pulling a metal chain around her hand.

Brackenridge was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for January by Sheriff Kevin Veal after a plea of not guilty was tendered on Brackenridge’s behalf.

Protest promise

A group of Extinction Rebellion protesters who hijacked an oil rig at Dundee were ordered to be of good behaviour during the forthcoming COP26 environmental conference.

Three of the seven-strong party made it onto the Valaris rig at Port of Dundee in January 2020 and said they would stay all week to make their protest, if need be.

Federico Pastoris, 25, Mark Quinn, 23, 24-year-old Marco Tenconi, Guy Bowen, 32, 28-year-old Alison Orr, Joanne Venables, 36, and Fiona Cormie, 27, previously pled guilty to committing a breach of the peace.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch deferred sentence until December — the global climate conference is in Glasgow in November — for them to be of good behaviour.

He said: “In November there’s an international climate conference in Glasgow and my concern is that you will use COP26 as another opportunity for action.”

A solicitor representing six of the seven accused said none of them have any intention of participating in Extinction Rebellion protests again.

Urged ex-partner to leave house

A Perthshire woman has been fined an assault on her ex-partner.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Debbie Laird was upset to find Scott Stewart at her home in Woodside, near Coupar Angus, in February last year.

The 38-year-old admitted seizing his glasses and repeatedly punching him in the head.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “She told him in no uncertain terms to leave her property.

“She has, over the years, been very fearful of his violent outbursts.

“It is unfortunate that she will now have a criminal conviction for domestic assault.”

Laird, of Durrell Place, was fined £350.

Abuse allegation

A man allegedly bit his partner’s hand and spat on her face during an abusive course of conduct.

George Contreras, 30, allegedly attacked the woman repeatedly between September 13 2019 and July 13 2020 at multiple addresses in Dundee.

He is accused of pushing the woman on the body, causing her to fall and seizing her throat.

Contreras, of Pleasance Court, allegedly bit the woman on the hand causing the skin to break, pulled her hair, shouted and swore at her before spitting in her face.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, a plea of not guilty was tendered on Contreras’ behalf.