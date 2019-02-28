Momo Challenge: all you need to know about challenge that urges kids to self-harm or commit suicide

The Momo Challenge first came to light in July 2018 when it was discovered on YouTube.

Since then it has spread worldwide with reported instances of children taking part in scary and often life-threatening challenges.

Momo is a viral challenge that asks people to add a contact via WhatsApp. The user is then urged to commit self-harm or suicide.

The first recorded instances of the suicides of young people linked to the Momo Challenge were last summer.

Two youngsters, a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide in Colombia in August.

Police seized the children’s phones, which were said to have messages linking them to the Momo game.

It has also been linked to the suicides of 130 youngsters in Russia.

The challenge has recently made its way to the UK. Now it’s understood that Momo is hacking into children’s games including Peppa Pig.

The Momo Challenge begins with a shadowy controller sending violent images over WhatsApp or online games. It threatens the player if they refuse to follow “orders”.

It’s understood threats include children being “killed in their sleep” and users being told to harm or kill themselves.