Significant work to begin as £12m Arbroath flood scheme works continue

Work on Arbroath’s £12 million flood prevention project is picking up pace at locations in and beyond the town.

Significant operations are set to begin at St Vigeans and Brothock Meadows.

They will add to the continuing presence at Hercules Den, where work on the first embankment for the flood storage area there is nearing completion.

The Angus Council project also involves operations in the town centre, including around Lindsay Street where new protective walls have been built along the Brothock Burn.

Bat surveys

Wildlife surveys are being carried out by independent licensed professionals before work starts in a particular area to ensure minimum disruption to local species.

Those will include further bat surveys at St Vigeans before the main works get underway.

An ecological clerk of works will continue to be closely involved with the project.

Glenn Mitchell, site agent for Morrison Construction, said: “We will continue to engage with residents and businesses to ensure we minimise any disruption caused by our construction activities.

“The team has made some great progress so far, and many people will have seen the dramatic change at the Hercules Den site.

“The engineering team has been busy conducting surveys of the land while the construction team has been hard at work on building the new flood embankment.

Protection

An Abertay University student has spent three months with the site team to gain valuable ‘on the job’ experience as part of a required module for their degree.

The scheme – funded by Scottish Government and Angus Council – is designed to provide a 1-in-200-year protection level against flood risk from the Brothock Burn which runs through the town.

It is a national priority project under the Flood Risk Management Strategy and has been developed in partnership with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

The entire project is expected to take about 18-months to complete.