A man threw a brick through his ex-partner’s window after she told him he was not the father of her child.

William Neil, of Tayport Caravan Park, said the offence was a “moment of madness”.

The 37-year-old admitted breaking the window by throwing a brick through it on Mull Terrace on November 9.

Appearing without a solicitor, Neil told Sheriff Tom Hughes: “I’m just sorry for my actions. My girlfriend told me the child wasn’t mine.”

Sentence was deferred until next year.