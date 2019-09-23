‘Moment of madness’ cost Dundee against Morton, says gaffer McPake

Dundee manager James McPake was today lamenting a “moment of madness” which cost them in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Morton.

Peter Grant’s headed goal on the stroke of half-time won the points in the end at Cappielow.

And boss James was left frustrated after Cammy Kerr gave away the free-kick which led to the goal and failed to pick up Ton centre-half Grant in the box.

“I thought, for the first 10 minutes of the game, we defended exceptionally well,” he said.

“We knew, especially with John Sutton playing, what was going to happen and, credit to them, they did it very well.

“I thought my defenders stood up and I have been very critical of them at times, particularly in a game which we lost heavily.

“They stood up well and handled everything that was coming into the box but then a moment of madness a minute before half-time costs us the game.

“You give away a silly free-kick when the guy is 40 yards from your goal on the touchline facing his own goal. Then you lose your man for the goal.

“We’ve got to give Morton credit. I thought they were decent at what they do and that’s why they’ve had a decent start in the league.

“We knew and we said ‘don’t give away daft free-kicks’ but there are times you can’t help give away a free-kick or put it out for a throw-in.

“We worked all week to deal with them but a player gets a rush of blood to the head and it cost us the game, which is unfortunate for us because I think the players worked ever so hard.

“They gave me everything and I couldn’t have asked for any more in terms of effort and endeavour to go and do it.

“We got people on the pitch to go and do it and get us back in the game but, in the end, it’s a poor goal that’s cost us in that game.”

Stepping into the breach for Ton’s suspended manager David Hopkin, No 2 Anton McElhone was happy with his side’s performance as they leapfrogged Dundee into fourth spot.

“We said that before, we’ve got a really good team that probably doesn’t get as much attention at times but we should,” he said.

“Our budget, everything’s against us, but the lads put in a shift every week.

“It was a great time to score a goal and we weathered the storm in the second half against a very talented Dundee team.”