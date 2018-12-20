MoFest: Montrose Music Festival 2019 called off due to lack of volunteers

Montrose Music Festival bosses have pledged it’s not the end, despite the plug being pulled on next year’s bash.

The festival – which has brought acts such as Status Quo, Madness, Bryan Adams and the Beach Boys to the Angus town – will not go ahead in 2019, with a lack of volunteers being blamed.

The volunteer committee which has run the event since 2008 has promised to come back stronger in 2020.

A MoFest spokesman said the decision to cancel next year’s festival was not taken lightly and the committee was “very aware that many people will be disappointed by this news”.

He added: “Unfortunately, we have been unable to attract enough volunteers to make a 2019 event possible. But we are determined that this is not the end for MoFest.

“This is a time for us to take a step back, regroup, look at what makes our festival great and come back stronger in 2020.”