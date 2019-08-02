Model mum Elaine wings her way from Dundee to Sydney for charity – for free

A model mum-of-two has covered 10,000 miles and made it to the other side of the world without spending a penny in a 10-day charity challenge.

Elaine Harris, 38, set off from Dundee on July 21 with just one day of her epic trip planned.

Since then she has travelled across Europe, into the Middle East and on to Asia before finishing atop Sydney Harbour Bridge – all thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Top Model UK finalist Elaine has undertaken the journey in support of the Cape Verde Clinic – a charity she founded to help disadvantaged children in the African nation.

And while the photos she has posted on the Cape Verde Clinic Facebook page looked glamorous, she said the trip hadn’t been without its perils.

“Don’t get me wrong – I had the first day planned but day two was when I was knocking on lorry doors with my heart in my mouth,” she said.

“I was nervous going into some situations and there were days where I was lucky to get one meal a day. I’ve had to ration things like food and water, especially in countries where you can’t drink the tap water but people along the way have been amazing.

“I never thought I’d get this far – maybe Europe or the Sahara but I never thought I’d end up on Sydney Harbour Bridge. It was like being on Challenge Anneka.”

Elaine added: “It’s not been a holiday – I’ve barely slept. At one point, I spent 15 hours in Cambodia on a sweltering bouncy bus and I thought I would pass out. I’ve had two proper beds in the 10 days.

“But I stayed positive and while the pictures are great it has been tough going. It’s been a test of my endurance.”

Elaine was waved off by daughters Salina, 6, and Ariana, 2, as she left Tayside by tractor and llama courtesy of Newton Farm Holidays.

She then stayed with pals in Glasgow before Glasgow Taxis and Allied Vehicles ferried her to Belgium – into the unknown.

From there, she has hitchhiked and befriended strangers, from Malaysian taxi drivers and French travellers to a Japanese man with a habit of bursting into opera song.

And in scenes not out of place in a TV drama, Elaine was rushed from her plane in Sydney to a waiting taxi in a pair of trainers given to her by a fellow traveller so she could make the Sydney Harbour Bridge climb in time.

Along the way she has also been supported by CMG Rescue Services, the Dresden International School, Network Rail and John Eccles Transport.

She added: “My phone has been going mental with people wanting to speak to me but if it brings awareness for the charity then it’s all been worth it.

“If it means more treatment or equipment that’s a massive thing for me. I’d like to help 400 kids this year.”

Elaine’s efforts will provide dental and optical treatment for kids on the island of Sal in Cape Verde, where appointments alone can cost about a quarter of the typical monthly wage.

She wants to expand her efforts beyond the borders of the island’s major settlements, with Terra Boa, a village home to 200 kids, a particular target.

“Hopefully if I go over the £3,000 target then brilliant – it means another dentist or optician I can take along with me. A £5 donation becomes £75 of treatment,” she said.

“But I’ve met some amazing people. I’ll stay friends with them for ever.”

People can support the work of the Cape Verde Clinic at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keepelainemoving