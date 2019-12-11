‘Model citizen’ unmasked as vile domestic abuser after spree of attacks on exes over eight-year period at Dundee addresses

A “vile” personal trainer has admitted carrying out a string of violent attacks on his former partners.

Michael McCash, of Benvie Road, repeatedly attacked four different women over an eight-year period at multiple addresses in the city.

Some of the women had knives held to their throats while others were punched and spat on.

Between 2015 and 2016, one of the victims had a mobile phone and chair thrown at her by the brute.

McCash, who works as a personal trainer, also pulled on the handbrake of a car causing it to swerve and endanger her life on Forfar Road.

Speaking after the hearing, the victim’s brother Sean Reilly, 30, described the impact McCash’s violent abuse had on his sister.

“He came into our lives and everyone took to him,” Sean told the Tele. “He was like an angelic boy, quite charismatic but very quickly the relationship soured.

“She’s never been the same girl.

“It’s not just the physical side of things, the mental health issues she’s suffered have affected her. He’s just a vile laddie.”

McCash pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to 13 charges on indictment, committed between 2008 and 2016. The 28-year-old threatened to kill his first victim after holding a knife to her throat.

She was also spat on and punched repeatedly before having her throat seized and socks shoved into her mouth. These attacks occurred between 2008 and 2011. McCash’s second victim also had a knife held against her throat before being punched repeatedly in 2012.

In 2013, a third woman was punched on the head and thrown on to a bed. McCash also repeatedly punched the woman on the head and body before threatening to kill her.

Sheriff Tom Hughes adjourned McCash’s case until next week.

McCash was co-founder of the Let’s Talk Recovery group, along with Sharon Brand (pictured) and Ashley Bonini, supporting people with addictions and mental health issues.

© DC Thomson

A group statement said: “Mike is truly sorry for his behaviour, the trauma he has caused to those around him in his past and the profound effect it’s had on those around him. He is aware of the impact it has caused and is working hard to become the man he is capable of becoming.”

‘Birthday present was two black eyes’

Another victim of McCash has spoken out after he admitted the string of vile attacks in Dundee Sheriff Court.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday – the same day as McCash’s conviction – but insisted it was a far better occasion than the one spent with the thug back in 2013.

The victim believes the conviction has been a long time coming and hopes McCash’s victims across the city feel vindicated by his guilty plea in court.

The woman told the Tele: “Today (Tuesday) was my birthday.

“Six years ago my birthday present was two black eyes and a swollen face.

“Today he has finally admitted the things he did, not only to me, but to far too many other women.

“I’m just glad that he’s finally admitted the horrible things that he has done and people can see beyond the ‘model citizen’ mask that he’s been hiding behind.”