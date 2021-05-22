Mobile testing available for people in Tayside who don’t have Covid-19 symptoms

Community testing for people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 is now available in Tayside.

Three mobile testing vans will now visit a range of locations in Dundee, Angus, and Perth & Kinross on a weekly basis to test people for coronavirus.

The walk-in testing units will be open from 10am until 4pm in Dundee and Perth & Kinross, and 10.30am until 4pm in Angus. There is no need to book an appointment.

However, to make the process quicker, you can book in advance and pre-register your details by phoning 119.

Confidential support

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “By getting tested at one of the community testing sites you can find out if you have the virus and if you are positive take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus to others by self-isolating.

“You’ll also have access to the kind of confidential support you might need if you have to self-isolate including advice and information on accessing different financial support alongside practical measures such as food packages.”

The community testing initiative, in partnership with the Scottish Government, NHS Tayside, Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the British Red Cross aims to drive down local Covid-19 rates and transmission by identifying positive cases more quickly.

For a full list of locations, dates and times for testing in the three council areas, visit the NHS Tayside website.