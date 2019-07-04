Mobile phones and cash stolen from Lady Boys of Bangkok trailer in Dundee park

Police Scotland is appealing for information about a theft which took place in Baxter Park, Dundee between 5.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday.

A trailer being used by the staff working at the Ladyboys of Bangkok Show, which was taking place in the park that weekend, was broken into by smashing a window, and a number of items including mobile phones, cash and personal documents were stolen.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Due to the show taking place, there were large numbers of people in and around the park at that time.

“If anyone has seen someone acting suspiciously near to, or running away from, the support vehicles and trailers, we would like to hear from you.”

If you have information that could assist us, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.