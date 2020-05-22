Mobile coronavirus testing units coming to Arbroath

A mobile coronavirus testing unit will be visiting Arbroath early next month.

Testing for Covid-19 is now available to anyone over the age of five who is showing symptoms of the virus, including a high temperature, new or continuous cough, and the loss of taste or smell.

Testing at the mobile unit, which will be located at Arbroath High School from Monday, 1 June to Friday, June 5, can be booked online and a limited number of home testing kits will also be available.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This further expansion of testing will ensure that anyone with symptoms will be able to find out if they have Covid-19, and will therefore be able to know whether or not they should be isolating.

“As well as allowing more people to have a case of Covid-19 confirmed, expansion will also be helpful as we build towards our strategy of test, trace, isolate and support – something that will be especially important as we start to emerge gradually from lockdown.

“This is vital in order to keep transmission in communities low.”

From Saturday, May 23 until Sunday, May 31 there will be a mobile testing unit at Michelin Athletic Club in Dundee.

A unit will also return to Michelin Athletic Club from Saturday, June 6 until Sunday, June 14.

These mobile units are on top of the testing site at Perth College UHI, and key NHS and social care workers, as well as symptomatic household members of these workers, are still asked to access testing through the NHS.

The tests can be booked online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19