Police put a Dundee street in lockdown after an angry mob targeted a man accused of child sexual grooming offences.

Ross Ottaway appeared in court to face two charges of sending an indecent communication and of having communicated with a youngster with the intention of making arrangements to meet them.

The 36-year-old made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was charged under the Protection of Children and Prevention of Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act and the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.

Ottaway was released on bail and then taken to temporary accommodation on Honeygreen Road, Linlathen, under police escort after his private court appearance.

But residents on the street reacted angrily after finding out that the alleged sex offender was being moved into the area.

Kim Taylor, 31, saw the commotion unfold as she arrived with her children in her car.

The mum-of-four said: “I pulled up about 4.30pm and there were neighbours in the street, so I asked what was going on and they said someone, who had been up in court charged with grooming offences, had been moved into the homeless unit.

“There were two cars and another car, which was the dog unit.

“The street was on lockdown — there were at least four of my neighbours in the street.

“The police told us they were here to protect him, but couldn’t say why he was there. The police were here for a good hour-and-a-half.”

Another neighbour said: “We were out but we weren’t causing a disruption — we just wanted to know what was going on. Then about four or five police vehicles showed up.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that “all reasonable steps” were being taken to ensure public safety.

She added: “While we can never eliminate risk entirely, we want to reassure communities that all reasonable steps are being taken.”

It is understood Ottaway has now been moved to alternative accommodation at a secret location outwith Dundee.