Dundee is to host the “biggest fight night in city’s history” — according to promoters.

Local veteran K1 kickboxing champion Marc Navarro has teamed up with Gracie Barra, Fife’s Darren Clark to showcase the first ever United Combat Championship (UCC) event at Dundee Ice Arena on June 24.

Marc and Brazilian jiu-jitsu British champion Darren, who previously ran Art of Combat, say they have decided to join forces to showcase some of the City of Discovery and Kingdom of Fife’s best kickboxers, boxers and MMA fighters.

Marc will be headlining the event in a rematch with Sweden’s Mickael “Mad Mike” Brilling.

The Dundee man will be out to put on another classic battle after their first encounter.

Marc, who owns Navarro’s Fighting and Fitness Gym, insists everything is in place to ensure the first UCC will be “one for the memory books”.

He also feels the experience the pair bring to the table has paid dividends in putting the event together.

Marc said: “This has been a long time coming — we have done smaller-scale shows but I feel it is time to take it up another level and put on a blockbuster event.

“If anyone in the region can pull this off, it is me and Darren. We came together, pooled our experience and we are going to make sure everything is right.

“Dundee is the perfect place to hold this event — the city has been crying out for a massive show like this.

“As a famous man once said, ‘we aren’t here to take part; we are here to take over’.

“We are ready to do everything in our power to make sure UCC is the biggest and best fight night in Dundee’s history.

Darren said: “I have been working closely with Marc with his Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy and we work really well together.

“This show has everything and there is no way this won’t be a huge success.

“We have the best fighters from Tayside and Fife signed up and more coming from further afield.

“We both have a massive amount of experience — the team we have putting this together is the best money can buy.”

Marc feels he has benefited from a long rest after his last contest and is seeing massive improvements in the gym.

He said: “The last fight with Mickael can only be described like something out of the movies. Anyone who saw the first bout will know what kind of action-packed fight the fans will be in for.

“I’ve had a good rest — I have been out of the cage for 18 months getting my gym up and running.

“Everything is clicking, 2017 is going to be a massive year for me and for Dundee — it starts with UCC.”

In addition, Dundee MMA fighter Kevin Lobban will be fighting on the card, with ‘The Animal’ making his third appearance on the pro circuit.

Another highly-touted Dundonian, featherweight Valentine Duke, is also set to return to the cage on the night.

Top-level amateur bantamweight Dean Begg from Fife will be making his much anticipated pro debut after an injury lay-off.

Tickets will be available in the coming weeks, with standard tickets available for £25 in advance or £35 on the door.

VIP tables seating 10 people can be purchased for £500 and sponsorship packages are also available.

For ticket enquiries contact Marc on 07512 928297 or Darren on 07783 668609 and for VIP tables contact Mick on 07866 679383.