MLM: A lockdown saviour or an easy way to lose money?

On paper it sounds like a dream job: earn cash from your living room. Be your own boss. Travel the world. Maybe you could even buy a brand new Mercedes after hitting your targets.
But some women around the north-east, Tayside and Fife are money each year after signing up for these so-called “business opportunities,” and the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t helping.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe