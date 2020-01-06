MK Dons boss Russell Martin speaks to Dundee’s Graham Dorrans about move down south

MK Dons manager Russell Martin has appeared to distance himself from a move for Dundee midfielder Graham Dorrans saying “it’s not one for us at the moment”.

A former Scotland, Rangers and Norwich team-mate of Dorrans, Martin has revealed he has spoken to the 32-year-old but doesn’t expect to sign the player this month.

He said: “I’ve spoken to him, he’s a top player.

“Whether or not he’ll come down I don’t know, to be honest. He’s signed to another club, he’s done well, he’s good friends with their manager, too.

“I’ll always be interested in him, but while he’s someone else’s player, nothing can happen.

“He’s a brilliant character, and footballer.

“But he’s a Dundee player, and until that changes, it’s not one for us at the moment.”

Dorrans signed for the Dark Blues in August on a one-year deal after leaving Rangers.