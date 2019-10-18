Mixed reaction to roadworks on busy Dundee road

There’s been mixed reaction among residents after roadworks began on a busy city road.

The work, which is happening at the Brook Street and St Vincent Street junction in Broughty Ferry, started on Monday and is due to last for the next two weeks.

The project is under way to help reduce motorists’ speed and increase safety for pedestrians

One local, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It can be a very busy road and at night sometimes we have problems with boy racers speeding along there.

“It’s good that the council is doing this but I’m not sure the work will make much difference though.”

Another resident said she understood the work needed to be done but admitted it had caused some disruption.

She said: “You noticed it on Monday morning when it started.

“The whole house felt like it was shaking, I could hardly hear the TV.

“These things have to be done though, it is a busy main road here in the Ferry.”

There were some residents, however, who felt they were not given much warning the works beginning.

Ian McGill, 69, said: “The first I knew of it happening was when the signs went up.

“There was no leaflet through our doors or anything like that telling us about what was happening, so that would have been a good thing to have.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan had alerted constituents to the reason behind the work being carried out.

He stated: “I can advise that these comprise of resurfacing and the installation of traffic-calming measures including a ‘build out’, currently under construction.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “These roadworks are part of an ongoing roads maintenance programme across the city.

“We would ask for drivers’ patience while they are going on.”