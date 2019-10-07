Mixed reaction to plans to close busy stretch of road in Dundee for five weeks

There has been a mixed reaction to news a busy stretch of road in the city will be shut to traffic for five weeks starting today.

All vehicular traffic will be prohibited to travel southbound on City Road between Pentland Avenue and Scott Street.

Traffic will also be stopped from travelling eastbound on Pitfour Street.

Nathan Stewart, who is the manager of the Queen Anne Pub on the street, reacted with surprise at the news the road would be shut.

He said: “I had no idea that there was going to be a road closure here.

“That is slightly concerning though – I have deliveries that have to come through, so you wonder about that.”

Nathan highlighted that he is also worried his business could take a hit during the five weeks the road is partially shut.

He added: “Sometimes we have customers that will drive here and park their car along that street.

“They might not be able to do that come next week.”

A couple, who did not wish to give their name, also spoke of their concerns that the closure would impact them.

One said: “We have three cars that are parked along the road, so what are we going to do with them?

“This is a busy road with buses coming along it as well, so it might end up feeling busier than normal.”

Grant Mathieson, 50, however, believed the closure could be a positive thing for residents.

He said: “This road is usually quite noisy, so it will be nice for there to be possibly less traffic.

“I don’t have access to a car and I tend to walk most places, so it won’t impact me that much.

“It could be a nuisance to those who do drive though.

“I hadn’t heard anything about it before now, so maybe it could have been publicised better.”

Another resident, who did not wish to give her name, was hopeful.

She said: “The traffic that comes down here can be really fast sometimes.

“Hopefully it will be a bit quieter during the time it is shut.

“I’m not sure if residents were not notified about this or if I just missed it.”

The stretches of roads are being shut for cable renewal works and are expected to be shut for five weeks.