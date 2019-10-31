Mixed reaction to news West End playpark is getting a revamp

There has been a mixed reaction to news a West End park is set for a renovation.

The Milnbank Road playpark is set to get a makeover at the start of next year which will see the installation of new play equipment, as well as an improved surface.

Fraser Macpherson, Liberal Democrat councillor for the West End ward, was among those who welcomed the news that the park could be ready by February 2020.

He said: “This will be excellent for the area as there are a lot of young families who will use it.

“I have been pushing for upgrades for this park for the last two to three years as a few other parks in the West End have been upgraded. It’s very good news that it is getting improved because I think the last time it was upgraded was back in the 1990s.”

One resident, Sarah Smith, believes the park’s proposed upgrade would be beneficial to the local community.

She said: “I don’t have kids but I think it will be a positive thing for the area. It could make it look a bit nicer which is always a good thing.”

But there were others who voiced concerns about the safety of kids going there to play due to the amount of cars that pass the park.

One resident, who did not wish to give her name, said: “What they should be doing is something about the speed at which people come driving down the road.

“There needs to be speed bumps or something because they are zooming down there really fast.

“The park is usually very quiet and I think it’s because it can be dangerous to cross the road.”

Another resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, explained: “There is usually no one at the park but I think if they were to put in new equipment then it might get more people going there as there isn’t a lot to do.

“My grandkids would spend 20 minutes max there before getting bored and wanting to go home.

“But there are problems with teenagers hanging out there and they can leave such a mess.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.