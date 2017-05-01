It’s the city centre street once known as Dundee’s Savile Row.

But Reform Street has been less fashionable in recent years, with high-profile closures leaving shops lying empty.

Now, a year on from a Tele series which first highlighted the travails of the shopping thoroughfare, concerns remain over its future.

The news that one vacant unit, the former Saks store, has been taken over has been tempered by a question mark over the future of the Swinton Insurance branch.

The company has announced that 84 of its stores are “under review” in a restructuring which will see 900 jobs go.

Some fear that the historic street is losing out because of the focus on the Waterfront regeneration.

News Shop store manager Saifal Zaveri, 36, claims there are businesses in the area which won’t be renewing their leases due to “ridiculous” rates.

He said: “There has been too much emphasis on the Waterfront.

“If it keeps going at the this rate there is a fear the street will become completely empty.

“The rates that are being set for these premises are ridiculous.

“People need to remember this isn’t London, Manchester or Glasgow.

“The unit next to me has been empty for a while now and people have been to view it but they aren’t prepared to pay the rates.”

However, despite the number of empty units, Gordon Dow, manager of the Oxfam store, believes there are “positive signs” for Reform Street.

He said: “We welcome the additional footfall from the arrival of DC Thomson staff. Be Schoolwear has arrived on the corner — you wouldn’t be doing that if things were on the downturn.

“Coffee and Co have recently celebrated their first birthday as well so that is a great sign that businesses are doing well in the area.

“And it’s my understanding there might be another empty property on the street being filled soon.”

Men’s clothing store Cooper & McKenzie is the oldest shop in the street.

Director Grant Mitchell, 56, said although there has been additional footfall, there is still a question over how to attract new businesses — with high rates putting potential firms off.

He said: “We are right in the heart of centre and there is absolutely nothing wrong with the location — it comes down to pricing.

“Having a street as close to the town centre as this in a pinnacle location with empty units comes down to costing and overheads.

“Moves really need to be made to get these units filled.

“There is a lot of emphasis on the Waterfront and the V&A, but we really need to look at centre of the town too.

“There is no denying the Waterfront is a great addition to the city and a positive talking point, but it is not the answer to all the problems.”

Mr Mitchell said customers often asked how Reform Street is faring.

He said: “The reason they ask is because the volume of To Let signs that are visible on the street.”

Councillor Lynne Short said positive things have been going on in Reform Street, including a six-figure revamp of McDonalds.

She said: “We continue to welcome engagement with businesses who have any concerns. We would encourage landlords with empty premises to make them more attractive and welcome the arrival of new school shop premises to the area.”