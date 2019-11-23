Mix-up sees NHS staff mistakenly take Tayside boy’s wheelchair

A Tayside boy whose wheelchair was mistakenly taken from his house by NHS staff has had it safely returned.

Kade Logan, who turned eight on Wednesday, had his chair taken from his home by workers last week.

They were meant to retrieve his old wheelchair from his school in Perth, but mistakenly collected his new one from his home in Invergowrie.

The Fairview School pupil is severely autistic and needs the chair to feel safe and secure in new situations.

The missing chair forced Kade to stay at home, meaning he missed out on the Christmas lights switch-on in Dundee.

The situation also resulted in a community-wide search for the chair, which was assumed stolen, with posts online encouraging locals to go out and search for it.

Kade’s mum Kassi-Lee Logan, 33, said: “The whole situation has left me a bit flabbergasted. I got in touch with Kade’s clinic before I put out an appeal for help.

“They knew the old wheelchair was at the school, so I don’t know why they sent people to the house.

“Throughout all of Kade’s treatment, everything went through the school, so I’m really confused about this.”

She added: “It was definitely an error by them. They should have handled the situation differently.

“I could make a huge complaint but I feel like I’d never really get to the bottom of what went wrong. The lack of communication from them has been really frustrating.”

Kassi-Lee said: “I’m just glad we have the chair back undamaged and that it wasn’t taken from us out of malice.”

The salon owner also thanked all those who had helped to look for the wheelchair.

NHS Tayside has apologised to the family and has invited Kade to switch on the Christmas lights at Ninewells Hospital on Thursday December 12.

It will be his second lights switch-on as he has also been invited to turn on the lights in Invergowrie on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “We are very sorry for this mix-up and apologise to Kade and his family for any disruption and distress this has caused.

“To ensure this situation does not happen again, we will be reviewing our procedures and looking at introducing ‘calling cards’ if nobody is at home when chairs are to be collected or delivered.”