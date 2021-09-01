Missing pets: Dundee and Angus group hopes specialist equipment could cut search times

Animal campaigners claim having specialist searching equipment could have saved time in the search for a missing Dundee dog.

Gala was on the run for nearly three weeks before she was finally found this week.

Local group Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus has been fundraising for equipment including thermal scopes.

Members claim the gear could speed up the search for missing animals in the future.

The fundraising began before Gala went missing in Stobswell, sparking a major search by owner Paulina Ruranska and several helpers.

A target was set of £3,000 but by the time the online donations page closed, it had only reached £1,700.

The group says if it had not been able to borrow the equipment needed, Gala may still be lost.

Other items include cameras, a dog trap and nets.

Equipment ‘would aid quicker capture of dogs’

Nicky Beaton, from the group, said: “We are still raising funds for crucial equipment that will aid a quicker capture of lost dogs out longer than the normal time and who can’t be found.

“We started a JustGiving page, setting a target of £3,000, however Gala went missing before their target was reached.

“This meant valuable time was missed as we had to arrange borrowing from Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross and also Bark-out-loud Dog Foundation.”

During the search for Gala, volunteers worked around the clock to track sightings and determine where she had settled.

Nicky says anyone looking to donate can contact the group on Facebook.

She added: “The thermal scope played a vital role in this, especially when she took flight for a second time and headed into the country.

“Thermal was used for three nights but she took her time coming out.

Scoping used during search for Gala

“She was spotted sunning herself with a 360° view around her, from the middle of a field. We set up the borrowed trap and camera and then waited.

“We then manned the area by scoping. If we did not have the scope, we believe Gala would still be out and lost.

“To have our own equipment will save valuable time for owners getting their furry family members home more quickly.”