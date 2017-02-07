The pet greyhound who went missing in Dundee last week after being clipped by a taxi has been spotted in several locations in and near the city.

Joyce Cuthbert, 53, was walking her dog Amber in South Road, in the Lochee area, when the pooch became spooked and managed to free herself from her collar.

The two-and-a-half-year-old rescue dog was clipped by the vehicle as she was bolting away from her owner on Wednesday.

The Tele reported that a search party had been drafted in to scour Clatto Country Park after a sighting, and she has also been seen in various other locations.

They are:

Kingsway Farm area

Close to Kingsway

Pine Cone Cafe and Christmas Tree Farm area, Templeton

Downfield Golf Course area

Various streets in Ardler village

Joyce posted on Facebook page Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus: “We are desperately in need of public help help.

“This is a vast area to cover and we ask that everyone please be vigilant. Amber is not vicious but is timid (especially of men).

“She will be very hungry by now. Amber is a retired racer due to injury so is no good to race now.

“She was and is still wearing her red coat. She has possibly cut through Camperdown or Templeton Woods.”

Joyce also asked if anyone with sniffer dogs could help with the search effort.