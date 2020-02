An OAP who went missing from his home in Perth on Monday has been found safe and well.

William Duncan has been found by police officers after a four-day search.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that 66-year-old William Duncan, missing from Perth since Monday, 3 February, 2020, has been traced safe and well.

“Officers would like to thank everyone who assisted police in their inquiries to trace Mr Duncan.”